Arjun Atwal misses cut at Punta Cana Championships

-
ALSO READ
Disappointing start for Arjun Atwal in Corales Punta Cana golf
Seher Atwal enters final round as leader for second week running at WPGT
Atwal set to return to action after 4 months in Puerto Rico Open
Seher Atwal grabs maiden pro win in 4th leg of Hero WPG Tour
Gujarat Open Golf: Om Prakash Chouhan ends 3rd consecutive day in lead
-
Indian golfer Arjun Atwal (76-72) missed the cut even as two Major winners Danny Willett and Graeme McDowell were in contention to win the Corales Punta Cana Resort and Club Championships.
While Willet, a Masters Champion, was Tied-3rd with rounds of 70-70-67, McDowell was T-7 with 70-69-70.
Daniel Chopra (76-77) also missed the halfway cut.
Rafael Campos holed out for birdie from off the green for birdie and a share of the lead with Joel Dahmen at the windy course.
Campos, the 32-year-old Puerto Rican player whose family also spends time in the Dominican, shot 69 to match Dahmen at 10-under 206.
Apart from Willett (67), Gligic (68) was a stroke back. Emiliano Grillo (65) and Thomas Pieters (69) were 8-under, and defending champion Hudson Swafford (68) was 7-under with 2019 winner McDowell (70) and Charley Hoffman (68) among others.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor