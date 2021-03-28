IND vs ENG LIVE, 3rd ODI: Will Kuldeep retain his spot in India playing 11?
India vs England live toss will take place at 1:00 pm IST. Check IND vs ENG live score, toss, playing 11, and match updates here
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Virst Kohli and Jos Buttler during India vs England the toss. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Check IND vs ENG latest news updates here
India vs England playing 11
India could make some changes in its bowling department while England would look to retain its winning combination.
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live toss time and predictions
The Pune pitch has been batsman friendly and likely to produce a run-fest again. The coin flip between Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler will take place at 1:00 pm IST today.
Check 2021 IPL full schedule here
India vs England 3rd ODI live scorecard
India vs England live streaming and telecast details
The IND vs ENG 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live broadcast the matches with English commentary, while Star Sports Hindi HD/SD will do so with Hindi commentary. The Live streaming of England vs India match will be available on Disney+Hotstar and website.
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI live telecast for free
You can watch the live telecast of IND vs ENG 3rd ODII for free on Doordarshan in its terrestrial network from 1:30 pm onwards.
CHECK 2021 IPL latest news updates here
ICC cricket World Cup Super League
The India vs England ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League. The top seven teams on ICC CWC Super League will directly qualify for ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.
Check ICC ODI Super League points table here
Stay tuned for India vs England live match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh