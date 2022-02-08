Arjun Tendulkar, Ajinkya Rahane named in Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Indian cricket will be spineless if Ranji trophy is ignored: Ravi Shastri
Ranji Trophy first phase from February 10, knockouts from May 30
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
Simarjeet Singh added to Mumbai Indians squad for injured Arjun Tendulkar
-
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and India batter Ajinkya Rahane were on Tuesday named in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad.
Prithvi Shaw will lead Mumbai in the tournament. He had led Mumbai to the Vijay Hazare title in the last season.
"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Salil Ankola (Chairman), Mr. Gulam Parkar, Mr. Sunil More, Mr. Prasad Desai and Mr. Anand Yalvigi has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2021-2022," Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said in a statement.
Mumbai Squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane, Aakarshit Gomel, Armaan Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Royston Dias, Arjun Tendulkar
The Ranji Trophy would be held in two phases and now it has been confirmed that the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase would run from February 10 to March 15.
The post-IPL-phase would run from May 30 to June 26. The Ranji Trophy this season would see 64 matches being played across 62 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor