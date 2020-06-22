Arun Jaitley's son Rohan approached to contest DDCA chief election

With the Delhi High Court ordering for elections in the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for the post of President, Treasurer and four directors, some members have been looking to get former President Arun Jaitleys son Rohan to come into the picture and take over the position left vacant after Rajat Sharma resigned from the presidents chair.

But considering the mess and controversy that the association seems to find itself in time and again, some members wish for Rohan to play the waiting game and start as a director before rising to the top spot.

Speaking to news agency IANS, a official said that considering the current scenario and the way in which a certain section attacked Rajat, it is only for Rohan's good that he starts off as a director, gets to know the way things function in the association before rising through the ranks.

"Rohan would be an outsider who would be used by the very people who had surrounded Rajat. He is a good person, he should wait and get to know everyone and possibly start as a director or something and earn the trust of the members. We like him but we are wary about a coterie that has been surrounding the powers in the for a while and has been encouraging him to contest as well," the official explained.



On the other hand, former acting President C K Khanna's wife is being seen as a candidate for the post of chief after it came to the fore that Vinod Tihara and Khanna have joined hands in the battle.

Earlier, DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) had ordered the removal of joint secretary Rajan Manchanda for his behaviour on December 29, 2019 which as per the ombudsman led to a huge public fight amongst DDCA officials during their Annual General Meeting. He asked the general body of the association to take note of his order and ratify the decision.

Following this, Manchanda along with directors Nitin Gupta, Alok Mittal, Renu Khanna, Apurv Jain and Sudhir Aggarwal wrote to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asking them to appoint a committee to oversee proceedings till the next AGM.

In the 14-point letter written by the joint secretary and the five directors, accessed by IANS, they mentioned that reports in the media were misleading and they would welcome any decision of the