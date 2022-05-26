Asia Cup Hockey: India defeat Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for Super 4

-
Rising to the occasion, a young India men's hockey thrashed hosts Indonesia 16-0 to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.
The massive win not only secured India's passage into the knockout stage of the tournament but also shut the door on Pakistan.
Both India and Pakistan finished on four points each in Pool A behind Japan but the holders qualified for the Super 4s on the basis of a better goal difference (1).
India needed to beat Indonesia by a 15-0 margin or more to make it to the next round and the defending champions rode on splendid show from Dipsan Tirkey, who hammered five goals, and Sudev Belimagga, who sounded the board thrice.
Veteran SV Sunil, Pawan Rajbhar and Karthi Selvam scored a brace each while Uttam Singh and Nilam Sanjeep Xess scored a goal each.
Pakistan had lost 2-3 to Japan earlier in the day.
