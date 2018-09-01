Asian Games 2018: Bridge pair of Pranab, Shibhnath win India its 15th gold

JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Amit beats Rio champ to win India its only boxing gold
Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333

Press Trust of India  |  Jakarta 

The pair of Pranab Bardhan (left) Shibnath Sarkar is the first to win a gold in the debut sport of Bridge. Photo: @Media_SAI
India won a gold medal in the Bridge competition of the 18th Asian Games with Pranab Bardhan and Shibhnath Sarkar clinching the top honours in the men's pair event on Saturday.

The 60-year-old Pranab and 56-year-old Shibhnath finished at the top after scoring 384 points in the finals.

The Chinese pair of Lixin Yang and Gang Chen won the silver with a score of 378 and the Indonesian combination of Henky Lasut and Freddy Eddy Manoppo bagged the bronze scoring 374.

Another Indian pair of Sumit Mukherjee and Debabrata Majumder finished at the ninth place with a score of 333.
First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 16:35 IST

