Asian Games 2018: Good application of strategy behind Rahi's shooting gold

Rahi Sarnobat, who became the first female Indian shooter to win a gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday, stated that good application of her strategy helped her clinch the top spot.

"It's special in many ways for me as I got this gold after so many ups and downs. I had to go through two shoot-offs, which has never happened before. I had a really good strategy and was able to apply it," the 27-year-old told ANI.

Sarnobat was up against Naphaswan Yangpaiboon of Thailand in the shoot-off round for the gold medal after both the shooters ended up at the score of 34 shots each.

It was the Indian shooter who emerged on top following the shootout with a 3-2 lead, resulting in Yangpaiboon having to settle for the silver medal. Minjung Kim of South Korea won the bronze medal with a score of 29 shots.

Meanwhile, in Hockey, Indian men's hockey team thrashed Hong Kong 26-0 in Pool A match.

In Tennis men's Doubles event, Indian pair of Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan defeated Chinese Taipei's duo of Yang Tsung-Hua and Hsieh Chengpeng 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 to cement their spot in the semi-final of the event.

India's total medal tally at the ongoing 18th edition of the prestigious event now stands at eleven with four gold, three silver, and four bronze.