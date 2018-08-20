Asian Games 2018: PM congratulate Chandela, Kumar for winning bronze medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country its first medals in the Asian Games.

India opened its account in the with a bronze medal after Chandela and Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event.



"Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018. Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event," Modi said in a tweet.





Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018.



Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event. #AsianGames2018 pic.twitter.com/p6pQLhgR1b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2018

