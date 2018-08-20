Asian Games 2018: PM congratulate Chandela, Kumar for winning bronze medals

JUST IN
Asian Games 2018: Sports fraternity laud wrestler Punia for gold win
India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with a bronze medal after Chandela and Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian shooters, Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar, for winning the country its first medals in the Asian Games.

India opened its account in the 18th Asian Games with a bronze medal after Chandela and Kumar secured third position in the rifle mixed team shooting event.
 

"Our talented shooters give us our first medals at the @asiangames2018. Well done @apurvichandela and Ravi Kumar for bagging the Bronze medal in the 10m Air rifle mixed team event," Modi said in a tweet.

 

First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 07:09 IST

