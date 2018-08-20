Asian Games 2018: Shooter Deepak Kumar wins 10m air rifle silver medal

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air rifle event after producing excellent scores at crucial junctures, pipping fancied teammate Ravi Kumar at the here today.

Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China's Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with a Games record 249.1 at the JSC Range of this port city.

Chinese Taipei's Shaochuan Lu (226.8) bagged the bronze after being beaten by a near-perfect score of 10.9 by Deepak in the third-place shoot-off.

Deepak then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi (205.2), who combined with Aprurvi Chandela to win bronze in the air rifle mixed event yesterday.



This is India's third medal at the ongoing Games and second in

