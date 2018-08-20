JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Asian Games 2018 » News

Asian Games 2018: Swimmers Nataraj, Prakash finish fifth, seventh
Business Standard

Asian Games 2018: Shooter Deepak Kumar wins 10m air rifle silver medal

This is India's third medal at the ongoing Games and second in shooting

Press Trust of India  |  Palembang 

Deepak Kumar wins silver medal in 10m air rifle event at Asian Games 2018
Deepak Kumar wins silver medal in 10m air rifle event at Asian Games 2018

Indian shooter Deepak Kumar claimed the silver medal in men's 10m air rifle event after producing excellent scores at crucial junctures, pipping fancied teammate Ravi Kumar at the 18th Asian Games here today.

Deepak shot 247.7 to finish second on the podium behind China's Haoran Yang, who won the top prize with a Games record 249.1 at the JSC Shooting Range of this port city.

Chinese Taipei's Shaochuan Lu (226.8) bagged the bronze after being beaten by a near-perfect score of 10.9 by Deepak in the third-place shoot-off.

Deepak then shot a 10.8 to get the better of Ravi (205.2), who combined with Aprurvi Chandela to win bronze in the air rifle mixed event yesterday.
 

This is India's third medal at the ongoing Games and second in shooting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 20 2018. 10:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY