Australia cricket team to warm up for Ashes 2021-2021 with Afghanistan Test

Cricket Australia (CA) on Wednesday announced schedule for five-Test which will begin on December 8 with the first Test in Brisbane.

In addition to Ashes, the Australian men's team will play Afghanistan for the first time in Test cricket in a one-off Test at Bellerive Oval in Hobart from November 27.

The Australian summer will comprise nine ODI and T20 matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while the Australian women's team will host India at the start of the summer.

"The Australian men's team will begin its defence at the Gabba from December 8-12 ahead of a day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval from December 16-20. The traditional Boxing Day and New Years' Tests will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (December 26-30) and Sydney Cricket Ground (January 5-9) respectively, with the final Test scheduled for Perth's Optus Stadium (January 14-18)," said a statement from CA.

"Preceding the Ashes will be a historic first Test match against the Afghanistan men's team at Blundstone Arena (Bellerive Oval) on November 27," added the statement.

"The conclusion of the men's Test program will usher in the arrival of the New Zealand and Sri Lankan white ball squads, who will play a combined three ODIs and six T20Is against Australia as teams finalise their preparation for the coveted ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to begin in October, 2022," it said further.

India women are also expected to play a series, the details of which will be worked out later.

Australian summer schedule

One-off Test versus Afghanistan: Nov 27 - Dec 1: Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Ashes series

1st Test: Dec 8 - Dec 12: Gabba, Brisbane

2nd Test: Dec 16 - Dec 20: Adelaide Oval (day-night)

3rd Test: Dec 26 - Dec 30: Melbourne Cricket Ground

4th Test: Jan 5 - Jan 9: Sydney Cricket Ground

5th Test: Jan 14 - Jan 18: Perth Stadium

Women's Ashes

One-off Test: Jan 27 - Jan 30: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Women's Ashes - T20I series

1st T20I - North Sydney Oval (Feb 4)

2nd T20I - North Sydney Oval (Feb 6)

3rd T20I - Adelaide Oval (Feb 10)

Women's Ashes - ODI series

1st ODI - Adelaide Oval (Feb 13)

2nd ODI - Junction Oval, Melbourne (Feb 16)

3rd ODI - Junction Oval, Melbourne (Feb 19)

Men's ODI series versus New Zealand

1st ODI - Perth (Jan 30)

2nd ODI - Bellerive Oval (Feb 2)

3rd ODI - Sydney Cricket Ground (Feb 5)

Men's T20I series versus New Zealand

One-off T20I -- Manuka Oval (Feb 8)

Men's T20I Series v Sri Lanka

1st T20I - Sydney Cricket Ground (Feb 11)

2nd T20I -- The Gabba, Brisbane (Feb 13)

3rd T20I -- Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast (Feb 15)

4th T20I -- Adelaide Oval (Feb 18)

5th T20I - Melbourne Cricket Ground (Feb 20)

-- IANS

