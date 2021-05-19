Jofra Archer's recurring injury a worry for England: Nasser Hussain

-
Former England captain Nasser Hussain said that fast bowler Jofra Archer's constant struggle with injury is a worry for the team. Hussain said that England will want a fit Archer for the T20 World Cup and the Ashes set to be played later in the year.
"It's hugely worrying for any cricketer. You don't want a recurring nature of an injury, especially a bowler and especially this lad. He is such a rare talent, an absolute gem. Even in the cricket we did see at Sussex last week, the ball he got (Zak) Crawley out with was phenomenal," Hussain said on Sky Sports.
"England will be desperate to look after him and get him right for that T20 World Cup and then, obviously, The Ashes. He can do things other bowlers can't -- as long as he is fit. He needs to be fit," Hussain added.
England head coach Chris Silverwood said that Archer will see a consultant this week to understand the severity of his right elbow injury. He struggled in Sussex's County Championship fixture last week and wasn't able to bowl on the final two days of the match.
"We need to get this resolved once and for all to give him the best chance of being fully fit as we build up to an intense winter, which will include a T20 World Cup and the Ashes. We need him firing in all formats of the game," said Silverwood.
