Australia name unchanged squad for remaining Ashes Tests

Australia on Monday named an unchanged squad for the rest of the Ashes series, with regular skipper Pat Cummins and pace bowler Josh Hazlewood confirmed to return as the hosts look to the Boxing Day Test to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-Test series.
With Cummins -- omitted from the second Test after he came in contact with a Covid-positive person -- and Hazlewood, who is back to full fitness after a side strain, available for the MCG Test from December 26, Australia are facing a big selection dilemma.
Both Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser -- the replacements for Cummins and Hazlewood -- have given good performances in the second Test at Adelaide, which the hosts won by 275 runs on Monday, with the former claiming five second-innings wickets.
Also, while opener Marcus Harris has been retained in the 15-member squad for the three remaining Tests -- MCG, SCG and pink-ball Test at Hobart -- Usman Khawaja is the only back-up batter.
Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
