Australia vs India: Indian players fined 20 per cent for slow over-rate

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS 1st ODI preview: Rohit-less Team India venture into unknown
IND vs AUS: Team India undergo Test match simulation during training
India vs Australia ODI series: Likely opening pair of Indian cricket team
IND vs AUS: Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, feels Cummins
IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Here's what Mathew Wade said on training separately
-
India cricket team players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) in Sydney on Friday.
David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI playing 11 prediction here
"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.
"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood levelled the charge," the statement added.
Check IND vs AUS 2nd ODI match time and date here
The first ODI between Australia and India on Friday went beyond the scheduled close by almost over an hour -- the match was supposed to end at 10.15 p.m. local time, but the final ball was delivered at 11.10 p.m. The game went on for about eight-and-a-half hours.
How to watch IND vs AUS live match free
The match on Saturday was also held up during Australia's innings after a couple of protesters came onto the pitch, delaying the proceedings. However, they caused a delay of only about five minutes.
Friday's man-of-the-match Steve Smith said after the game that it was the longest ODI he has played.
Check India-Australia series latest news updates here
"That was the longest 50 overs in the field I've ever had, that's for sure," Smith told reporters after the match.
"I don't know what to put it down to. Obviously there was the (pitch invaders) who came on the field in India's innings which took a bit of time. And I think they went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar," he added.
"I don't know why. Not sure why. But it certainly felt like a long time out there," Smith said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor