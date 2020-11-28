Australia vs India: Indian players fined 20 per cent for slow over-rate

players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first One-day International (ODI) in Sydney on Friday.

David Boon of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.



"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Rod Tucker and Sam Nogajski, TV umpire Paul Reiffel and fourth umpire Gerard Abood levelled the charge," the statement added.



The first ODI between Australia and India on Friday went beyond the scheduled close by almost over an hour -- the match was supposed to end at 10.15 p.m. local time, but the final ball was delivered at 11.10 p.m. The game went on for about eight-and-a-half hours.



The match on Saturday was also held up during Australia's innings after a couple of protesters came onto the pitch, delaying the proceedings. However, they caused a delay of only about five minutes.

Friday's man-of-the-match Steve Smith said after the game that it was the longest ODI he has played.



"That was the longest 50 overs in the field I've ever had, that's for sure," Smith told reporters after the match.

"I don't know what to put it down to. Obviously there was the (pitch invaders) who came on the field in India's innings which took a bit of time. And I think they went 45 minutes over the scheduled time and we were something similar," he added.

"I don't know why. Not sure why. But it certainly felt like a long time out there," Smith said.