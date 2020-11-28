IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Sunday challenge - Improve ODI average at SCG

-
ALSO READ
IND vs AUS: Keeping Kohli quiet key to success against India, feels Cummins
IND vs AUS: Indians will feel extra pressure without Kohli, says Ponting
IND vs AUS 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and co need their 'A' game to save series
India vs Australia 2nd Test: MCG's drop-in pitch may not up to mark
IND vs AUS: Team India undergo Test match simulation during training
-
Apart from trying to help India draw level with Australia in the ongoing One-day International (ODI) series, India skipper Virat Kohli faces a personal challenge when his side takes on the hosts in the second game on Sunday.
Kohli, who has an impressive average of 59.14 in his ODI career, has an abysmal average in the 50-over format at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
In six one-day innings at the venue, he has aggregated just 57 runs at a poor average of 11.40. His strike rate is also below his career strike rate - it is 64.04 at SCG as compared to 93.26 in his career.
While this limited-overs series' rivalry between the two teams was built around Indian skipper's battle with Steve Smith, the Australian drew the first blood with a 66-ball 105 to walk away with the man of the match award in the first ODI on Friday.
Kohli will be leading India in only the shorter formats and the first Test, the day-night game at Adelaide before returning home for the birth of his child. He will miss the last three Tests, including the one in Sydney.
Kohli's form in Tests at SCG is better -- he averages 49.60 from five innings at the SCG. It is just a few notches below his career average of 53.62.
In T20s, however, Kohli has played just two innings at the venue and has an average of 111 with half-century in both the innings.
He will surely want to play a match-winning innings not just to get his team back on track but also to improve his ODI average.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor