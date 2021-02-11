Australian Open: Japan's Naomi Osaka sails into third round

-
ALSO READ
US Open champ Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open due to hamstring injury
Serena, Venus, Osaka cruise into Australia Open 2021 second round
Tennis players mull competition or rest at start of new season
US Open: Japan celebrates Osaka but sponsors cautious about her activism
Serena Williams out of US Open 2020, bothered by ankle, Azarenka's surge
-
Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka sailed into the third round of the ongoing Australian Open after registering a comfortable win over France's Caroline Garcia on Wednesday.
The third-seeded Osaka set the tone in the first game by belting three aces, one on a second serve down the tee. Osaka defeated Garcia in two straight sets (6-2, 6-3) in the match that lasted for 61 minutes.
Osaka had clinched her first-round match on Monday after defeating Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets 6-1, 6-2.
Earlier in the day, American tennis star Serena Williams stormed into the third round of the tournament as she emerged triumphant in her second-round fixture.
Williams outclassed Serbia's Nina Stojanovic 6-3, 6-0 in the second round and she wrapped up an easy straight-sets victory.
The 39-year-old showed no tentativeness and she was on her game from the very start, not letting her opponent get an upper hand.
Also, World number one Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Dominic Thiem both progressed to the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.
Djokovic outclassed America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 (2), 6-3 to win the second-round match at the Rod Laver Arena while Thiem defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer in three straight sets 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 in one hour and 39 minutes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor