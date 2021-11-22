Bajrang Punia starts hunt for new coach ahead of Asian Games

-
ALSO READ
Like IPL, India needs a league for wrestling too, says Bajrang Punia
Bajrang Punia will return from Tokyo with a bronze medal on Olympic debut
Staying away from mat for 20-25 days affected preparations: Bajrang Punia
Wrestling: Bajrang ouwitted by Aliev, to fight for bronze; Seema out
Wrestler Punia secures semifinal spot with stunning win over Iranian
-
New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has agreed to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) suggestion to work with a new coach after parting ways with Emzarios Shako Bentinidis.
Bajrang said he learned a lot from Shako Bentinidis during their three-year-long stint and the wrestler is now waiting for a new coach.
"My new coach is not yet decided, talks are in process but no final decision has been made yet, I have a good bond with Shako he was with me for the last three and half years and I learned a lot from him," Bajrang told ANI.
"Now I am waiting for a new coach and have keen interest in what new moves and technique I will learn from him," he added.
Apart from searching for a new coach for Bajrang in the next Olympic cycle, leading up to the Paris 2024, WFI is also looking for a new foreign coach for Olympic silver medallist Ravi Dhaiya.
"The hunting of new coach is being done by Bajrang himself as he has the full support of WFI in this searching and the federation will help him in every manner," the Wrestling Federation of India Secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI.
"We are giving full freedom and support to Bajrang we have already told him that he has totally freehand from our side to find the best coach for himself and whatever necessary things (Visa etc) required, we will help as we want the best coach for our pride," he added.
Bajrang will return to practice to focus now on the Asian Games which will be held next year.
"My focus is on my game now, I will start practising soon as my focus is now on the Asian Championship," he signed off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor