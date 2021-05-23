Ban vs SL: 3 in Sri Lankan contingent test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Vaas resigns as Sri Lanka's fast bowling coach days after appointment
SL vs ENG: Angelo Mathews named in Sri Lanka squad for England Tests
Rajasthan Royals part ways with head coach Andrew McDonald
India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries
India move to 7th position on ICC WC Super League standings
-
Three members of the Sri Lankan contingent have tested positive for COVID-19, hours before the opening ODI against Bangladesh here on Sunday, according to a report.
Sri Lanka is scheduled to play three ODIs against hosts Bangladesh starting on Friday. The second and third game are slated for May 25 and 28.
"Two players and a coach from Sri Lanka's contingent have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the first ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," ESPNcricinfo reported.
The website also stated that the Bangladesh Cricket Board has ruled out the possibility of the match being called off.
According to some other reports, Chaminda Vaas is the bowling coach in questiokn, while the two infected players are Isuru Udana and Shiran Fernando.
The three-match ODI series is part of the World Cup Super League.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor