PCB secures pending approvals from UAE; Abu Dhabi to host remainder of PSL

The (PCB) is set to stage the remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League in after receiving all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the UAE government.

There was uncertainty regarding the completion of the T20 league which was suspended after 14 games in March following cases of COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

" has confirmed it has received all outstanding approvals and exemptions from the United Arab Emirates government for the staging of the remaining 20 HBL Pakistan Super League matches in Abu Dhabi," the board said in a statement.

On Wednesday, had said it would be forced to postpone the remaining PSL 6 matches if it doesn't get required approvals from the relevant authorities in the UAE in the next 24 hours.

"We are delighted with this development as the remaining hurdles in the staging of the remaining HBL PSL 6 matches in have been overcome and all systems are now good to go," Chief Executive Wasim Khan said.

"We are grateful to the UAE government, National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, Emirates Cricket Board and Sports Council for their support and patronage in ensuring all final obstacles were removed, which has firmly put us in a position to complete our marquee event."



Following the suspension of the league, the had scheduled the remaining matches from June 1 to 20.

The Board said it will now "hold an online meeting with the six franchise owners later in the day to update them about the progress made as well as to finalise all details."



"The PCB, in consultation with the team owners, will now work at pace to finalise all event-related arrangements, details of which will be shared in due course," Khan said.

"The holding of the remaining matches in Abu Dhabi will allow our fans to once again follow and support their favourite players and teams through our high-quality broadcast coverage of one of the most competitive cricket leagues in the world."



The board decided to hold the remaining matches in the UAE after the National Command and Operations Authority, which monitors the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan, had advised it against hosting the games again in Karachi.

A seven-member PCB team has been in the UAE since last week to get required approvals from the authorities through the Emirates Cricket Board.

The sixth edition of the tournament was postponed after as many as seven players and officials had returned positive for COVID-19 in less than a week in March.

