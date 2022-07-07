Bangladesh fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against West Indies

-
Bangladesh have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the second T20I in Dominica.
Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Bangladesh were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Leslie Reifer Junior and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Patrick Gustard leveled the charge.
