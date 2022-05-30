BCCI awards ground staff Rs 1.25 cr prize money for IPL 2022 work

The Indian cricket board has announced a "prize money" of Rs 1.25 crore for curators and groundsmen across the six venues that hosted the Indian Premier League's (IPL) 2022 edition.

The announcement of the bonus payment to the ground staff was made by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah in a tweet on Monday.

In his tweet, Shah called them the unsung heroes and the men who gave the best games in 2022.

"I'm pleased to announce prize money of INR 1.25 crores for the men who gave us the best games in #TATAIPL 2022. The unsung heroes - our curators and groundsmen across 6 venues this season," Jay Shah wrote in his tweet.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic protocols, the group stage of 2022 was held in four venues -- the Brabourne and Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, and the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune, which shared 70 matches between them. The playoffs matches were held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, and the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad -- with both hosting two matches apiece.

"We've witnessed some high octane games and I would like to thank each one of them for their hard work. 25 lacs each for CCI, Wankhede, DY Patil and MCA, Pune 12.5 lacs each for Eden and Narendra Modi Stadium," Shah wrote.--IANS

