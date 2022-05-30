Winning IPL after winning Under-19 WC is big, means a lot: Shubman Gill

-
Shubman Gill's six off Obed McCoy's bowling sealed the deal for debutants Gujarat Titans as they defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final to win the IPL title here at the Narendra Modi stadium on Sunday. Gill scored an unbeaten 45 off 43 balls to ensure his team chased down 131-run target in 18.1 overs.
"It means a lot. After winning the under-19 World Cup, winning the IPL is just as big, " said Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill after the IPL final.
The 22-year old batter played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous three seasons and this year was retained by Gujarat Titans team for Rs 7 crores and the youngster played a crucial role in giving his side steady starts throughout the season and in the final he was the highest run-scorer for his side.
"It is my fourth year. I wanted to be there till the end and that was the talk with the coaches. Glad I took them over the line," said Shubman Gill.
Gujarat Titans bowlers made the most of the home conditions in Ahmedabad to restrict them to 130/9 in 20 overs. Skipper Hardik Pandya bagged three wickets and R Sai Kishore took two wickets for GT.
"Our bowlers bowled really well to restrict them to 130. We wanted to keep them under 150 but fortunately it was much lesser, " said Gill.
Playing on homeground Gujarat Titans made the most of the conditions and became the champions of IPL 2022.
