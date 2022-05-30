Phenomenal journey: GT's David Miller after winning maiden IPL title

-
After winning the maiden title on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium, GT's Star batter David Miller called his IPL 2022 journey 'phenomenal'.
"It's been a phenomenal journey, finishing it at the back end was a special feeling, but it has been a collective effort, everyone has stuck up their hand and performed well," said Miller in the post-match press conference.
South African played really well in this season, he scored 481 runs in 16 innings with an average of 68.71 and strike rate of 142.73, this was his best-ever performance in IPL history.
Miller described his bond with captain Hardik Pandya and coach Ashish Nehra and said he (Hardik) is tactically brilliant.
"He's been very relaxed, we've had a very good bond with Ashish and Hardik. He's got better and better as the competition went on, tactically he's been brilliant. Just grown from strength to strength," added Miller.
Coming to the match, after posting a low-scoring target of 131, Rajasthan had to produce special effort with the ball to get back in the game. The pace duo of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna shone with the ball in the powerplay, reducing Gujarat to 31 for two with Wriddhiman Saha (5) and Matthew Wade (8) back to the pavilion.
Shubman Gill's risk-free collection of runs and David Miller's quickfire 32 not out powered Gujarat to romp home in the penultimate over. Opener Gill remained unbeaten on 45, sealing Gujarat's victory with a six.
