Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty: Hospital

Doctors on Thursday performed an angioplasty on President Sourav Ganguly, said an official of a private hospital where he is admitted.

Two stents are likely to be implanted to clear blocks in a coronary artery of the 48-year-old former captain, he said.

The decision to conduct an angioplasty was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through reports of tests conducted on Ganguly and consulted doctors treating him at the hospital.

"After diagnosing his condition, we have decided to carry out angioplasty," a senior doctor told PTI.

Earlier, a series of tests were conducted on Ganguly who was hospitalised on Wednesday for a checkup for his cardiac condition.

Ganguly had complained of chest pain while exercising at his residence around three weeks ago. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries then and had a stent implanted in his right coronary artery in another hospital,



The president "slept well all night. He had a light breakfast," the senior doctor said.

According to a source in Ganguly's family, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit him at the hospital. She also called him up in the morning to enquire about his health,



Senior CPI(M) leader Ashok Bhattacharya also paid a visit to Ganguly at the hospital.

The former left-handed batsman was on Wednesday afternoon rushed to the private hospital on EM Bypass here from his Behala residence as he felt "dizzy with slight discomfort in chest".

A green corridor was created by the city police for his smooth travel to the hospital.

A statement issued by the medical establishment on Wednesday evening stated that several tests were carried out at the emergency ward, but there was "no change in his (vital health) parameters since his last hospitalisation".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)