Belinda Clark becomes first woman cricketer to get bronze statue at SCG

Australia's legendary cricketer Belinda Clark on Thursday became the first female cricketer to be immortalised with a sculpture in the Sydney Ground (SCG) precinct.

Clark's bronze statue has been installed at the entrance to the SCG's Walk of Honour and was revealed for the first time ahead of day two of the third men's Test against South Africa on Thursday.

The sculpture was unveiled by The Hon. Dame Quentin Bryce and the New South Wales Premier the Hon. Dominic Perrottet MP during a ceremony on the morning of Day 2 of the SCG Test.

The sculpture is believed to be the first such honour afforded any women's cricketer in the world. The news that the SCG would house the statue was first announced in early 2021. She joins an elite list of 73 male cricketers who have statutes in the precinct.

It was only Thursday that the name of the player whose statue would be included was announced.

Australia has congratulated Clark, a World Cup winner and a former Australia skipper, for getting this honour.

Clark compiled a formidable record for Australia as a captain and batter, including 919 Test runs at 45.95 including two centuries in 15 Tests and 4844 One Day International runs at 47.49 including the first double century in a Women's ODI .

She was Australia's captain for 12 years and in 101 games and also led Australia to triumph in the 1997 and 2005 World Cups.

She joins Fred Spofforth, Richie Benaud, Stan McCabe and Steve Waugh as cricketers honoured with sculptures in the SCG precinct.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said: "I am absolutely thrilled that Belinda Clark has been honoured with a sculpture in the SCG precinct and becomes the first female cricketer to receive this recognition.

"Belinda not only compiled a superb playing record for Australia as a batter and captain; she helped inspire the current generation of cricketers and, as an administrator, has had a profound impact on community cricket and the growth in participation," he said.

--IANS

bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)