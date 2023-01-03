LATEST NEWS
Sourav Ganguly is set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket

Ganguly stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league

Topics
Sourav Ganguly | BCCI | Delhi Capitals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BCCI President-designate Sourav Ganguly. Photo: PTI
Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will be returning to the IPL fold as Director of Cricket with the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming edition starting in April, sources close to the development confirmed.

The former India captain, who stepped down from the BCCI president's post in October, will also oversee all the cricket verticals of the franchise along with the ILT20 team Dubai Capitals and the SA T230 league side Pretoria Capitals.

"Yes, Sourav will be back with Delhi Capitals from this year. The discussions and modalities are over.

"He has worked with the franchise, shares a good comfort level with owners and if he would have worked in IPL, it would have always been with DC," an IPL source tracking developments told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ganguly was the mentor of Delhi Capitals during his stint with the franchise in 2019.

It is understood that Delhi Capitals' recent auction picks had both head coach Ricky Ponting and Ganguly's footprints.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 16:25 IST

