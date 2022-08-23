Bowlers were tested, held their nerves: KL Rahul after win over Zimbabwe

Following his side's 13-run win against Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI, Indian skipper said that the bowlers were tested but they held their nerves.

KL Rahul-led India outplayed Zimbabwe in all three departments of the game to register a 13-run victory at the Harare Sports Club here and clinched the three-match ODI series 3-0 on Monday.

"Feels good. We came here with good ideas. We wanted to be out in the middle and use this time. They have been very professional, very happy with the result. They took the game deep. We would have liked to finish the game earlier. The bowers were tested and they held their nerves," he said in a post-match presentation.

"Fielded about 120 overs, got some time out in the middle with the bat. I am tired coming back after a couple of months. But this is what we all want to do, playing for India. (On Gill) He has been batting well since the IPL. Very pleasing to the eye. Not seen him over-confident. That requires composure, to show that kind of temperament is good," he added.

Earlier batting first, India scored 289/8 in their 50 overs. An opening 63-run stand between (30) and Shikhar Dhawan (40) laid the foundation for a good score for the Men in Blue. After the departure of Dhawan, India was at 2/84. From that point on, Ishan Kishan and Gill started their assault on the bowlers and stitched a 140-run stand.

After their partnership was broken, Zimbabwe made a small comeback, taking the next five wickets within a space of just 65 runs. Brad Evans finished as the leading bowler for Zimbabwe with an excellent 5/54.

Chasing 290, Zimbabwe was at 169/7. Sean Williams had played a great 45-run knock but every other batter struggled. But then, all-rounder Sikander Raza scored a superb 115 runs off 95 balls and put on a 104-run stand with Brad Evans that almost took Zimbabwe across the finishing line. However, Avesh Khan (3/66) and Shardul Thakur (1/55) struck just in time to bundle out the hosts for 276.

Deepak Chahar (2/75), Kuldeep Yadav (2/38) and Axar Patel (2/30) also delivered good contributions with the ball for India.

Gill was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his brilliant 130.

