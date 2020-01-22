Check IND vs NZ schedule, predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

The India cricket team's New Zealand tour, which starts on January 24 (Friday), will be watched by many to gauge their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. Confident after beating the formidable Australia cricket team 2-1 in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India will play the first T20 match of their long New Zealand tour — of five T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches — at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Ahead of the India team's departure, captain had emphasised the need to put the under pressure right from the start. When India had last toured New Zealand a little before the ICC World Cup 2019 for a limited-overs series, they had won the ODIs 4-1 but lost the T20s 1-2. A cause for concern for India this time around will be a string of inhuries sustained by their players lately — while all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains out of action, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently underwent a sports hernia surgery, and opener Shikhar Dhawan has suffered a shoulder injury.

The Indian team selectors have replaced Dhawan with wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the T20s, and comeback man Prithvi Shaw has got his maiden ODI call-up in place of the senior southpaw.

Injuries have been a problem for New Zealand, too. But the good news for them will be the return of their regular captain They have also recalled right-arm pacer Hamish Bennett after two years, even as regular pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson recover from their injuries.

K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit BumrahMartin Guptill, Colin Munro, (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair TicknerJanuary 24, 2020 (Friday)12:30 PM (IST)12:00 pm ISTEden Park, Auckland1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand match on Hotstar website and app.

The Auckland weather is expected to be pleasant on the match day, with no forecast of a rain. However, the windy conditions in Auckland could present a little bit of challenge to Indian batsmen, who do not have much time to get used to the conditions.

The Eden Park wicket is known to produce a good bounce and carry which should be useful for stroke players, as the ball will come on to the bat.

