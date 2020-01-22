Check IND vs NZ schedule, predicted playing 11, live streaming details here

JUST IN
IND vs NZ schedule, predicted playing 11, live streaming details

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary from 12:30 pm IST

BS Web Team 

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

The India cricket team's New Zealand tour, which starts on January 24 (Friday), will be watched by many to gauge their preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup. Confident after beating the formidable Australia cricket team 2-1 in their three-match One-Day International (ODI) series, India will play the first T20 match of their long New Zealand tour — of five T20s, three ODIs and two Test matches — at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

Ahead of the India team's departure, captain Virat Kohli had emphasised the need to put the New Zealand cricket team under pressure right from the start. When India had last toured New Zealand a little before the ICC World Cup 2019 for a limited-overs series, they had won the ODIs 4-1 but lost the T20s 1-2. A cause for concern for India this time around will be a string of inhuries sustained by their players lately — while all-rounder Hardik Pandya remains out of action, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar recently underwent a sports hernia surgery, and opener Shikhar Dhawan has suffered a shoulder injury.


The Indian team selectors have replaced Dhawan with wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson in the T20s, and comeback man Prithvi Shaw has got his maiden ODI call-up in place of the senior southpaw.

Injuries have been a problem for New Zealand, too. But the good news for them will be the return of their regular captain Kane Williamson. They have also recalled right-arm pacer Hamish Bennett after two years, even as regular pacemen Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson recover from their injuries.


India vs New Zealand 1st T20 predicted playing 11

India tentative playing 11: K L Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Washington Sundar/Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand tentative playing 11: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20 Live

Date: January 24, 2020 (Friday)

Time: 12:30 PM (IST)

Toss Timing: 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary. The same broadcast with Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD. Fans could also watch the live streaming of India vs New Zealand match on Hotstar website and app.

Weather report

The Auckland weather is expected to be pleasant on the match day, with no forecast of a rain. However, the windy conditions in Auckland could present a little bit of challenge to Indian batsmen, who do not have much time to get used to the conditions.

Pitch report

The Eden Park wicket is known to produce a good bounce and carry which should be useful for stroke players, as the ball will come on to the bat.

India tour of New Zealand 2020 full schedule

T20 International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Jan 24, Friday 1st T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 26, Sunday 2nd T20 Eden Park, Auckland 12:30 PM
Jan 29, Wednesday 3rd T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton 12:30 PM
Jan 31, Friday 4th T20 Westpac Stadium, Wellington 12:30 PM
Feb 02, Sunday 5th T20 Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 12:30 PM
One Day International Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 05, Wednesday 1st ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton 7:30 AM
Feb 08, Saturday 2nd ODI Eden Park, Auckland 7:30 AM
Feb 11, Tuesday 3rd ODI Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 7:30 AM
Test Series
Date and Day Match venue Time (IST)
Feb 21, Fri - Feb 25, Tue 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington 4:00 AM
Feb 29, Sat - Mar 04, Wed 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch 4:00 AM


First Published: Wed, January 22 2020. 19:34 IST

