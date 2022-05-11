Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of IPL 2022 post injury

-
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2022 due to injury, his franchise confirmed on Wednesday.
Jadeja sustained the injury on his rib during CSK's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 4. He missed team's last game, against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.
"Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings' game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season," CSK said in a statement.
Jadeja scored 116 runs in ten innings at an average of 19.33 and a strike rate of 118.36. With the ball, he has five wickets from 33 overs at an average of nearly 50.
Defending Champions CSK will face Mumbai Indians in their next match at the Wankhede on Thursday.
