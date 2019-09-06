CHESS #1367

The Champions Showdown at St Louis, Missouri consisted of four C960 matches at rapid and blitz controls with delays. The 9LX, as the Americans style it using a mixture of Arabic and Latin numerals, consists of 960 randomly scrambled initial positions with the proviso that bishops must be on squares of both colours and kings must be in-between rooks (castling exists).

The normal position (#518) is excluded. Fabiano Caruana beat Garry Kasparov, Wesley So beat Veselin Topalov, Peter Svidler beat Leinier Dominguez and Hikaru Nakamura beat Levon Aronian. Pentala Harikrishna had a pretty ...