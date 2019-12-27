CHESS #1382

There’s lots of title-related action coming up in the new year. The 2020 women’s title match starts in Shanghai on January 5 and then moves to Vladivostok. Can Ju Wenjun stave off the challenge from a rapidly improving Alexandra Goryachkina? The Candidates starts in Yekaterinberg on March 15.

The field is Kiril Alekseenko, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Alexander Grischuk, Anish Giri, Teimour Radjabov, Ding Liren and Wang Hao, to join Fabiano Caruana. Alekseenko gets the wild card while Nepomniachtchi clinched qualification, beating Wei Yi to win the Jerusalem Grand Prix. Before all ...