CHESS #1396

The Indian chess community raised around Rs 250,000 to fight Corona through an online blitz at the Playchess site. The event was jointly won by GM Nihal Sarin, GM Aravindh Chithambaram and GM Vidit Gujrathi with Nihal taking a tiebreak. The players all contributed, as did others including GM Krishnan Sasikiran who gave Rs 20,000 without playing.

Vidit live-streamed his games to raise another Rs 37,000 in donations. Another blitz event happens on Saturday. As many as 11 GMs, 23 IMs, three WGMs and four WIMs had confirmed their participation by Friday morning, among 242 registered ...