Cleiton, Bheke score a brace each as Bengaluru FC crush Tribhuvan

The Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC scored a resounding 5-0 win over Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in their AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2 clash to progress to the play-off round, at the GMC Stadium here on Wednesday.
All the goals came in the second half with Brazilian recruit Cleiton Silva and Rahul Bheke scoring a brace each and Chhetri too getting his name on the scoresheet.
Bengaluru FC had their first real chance in the 20th minute when Chhetri laid off a ball for Cleiton, whose shot was saved by the goalkeeper.
Bengaluru FC returned to the pitch in the second half determined to stamp their authority and a couple of quick goals seven minutes into the second half ensured they had made up for the disappointing first half.
Their opening goal came in the 51st minute when a corner swung into the box by Cleiton was headed into the back of the net by Bheke. The Blues doubled the lead a minute later when Chhetri found himself in the right area inside the box to slot home from close range.
Following the twin strikes, it seemed Bengaluru FC could score at will. They got their third goal when Cleiton was rewarded for his persistence in the 61st minute. The Brazilian beat the onrushing goalkeeper and then rounded another defender before shooting into an empty goal.
Cleiton then scored his second and Bengaluru FC's fourth goal two minutes later by burying Udanta Singh's cross into the back of the net.
The team wasn't done yet though as Bheke netted the fifth goal in the 65th minute.
