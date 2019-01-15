Constantine resigns as Indian football team coach after Asian Cup exit

head Stephen has stepped down after the team's shock 0-1 defeat to which led to its exit from the showpiece

The All Football Federation, in its official twitter handle, said that the 56-year-old has resigned.

"Mr. @StephenConstan has announced his resignation as the Head of the We haven't received any official communication from him yet but we accept his decision & thank him for his contribution to #Indianfootball: Mr. Kushal Das, General Secretary, AIFF," the tweet said.

His contract was to end on January 31.

Constantine's regisation came after crashed out of the showpiece under dramatic circumstances here Monday.

were on the verge of booking its maiden knock-out round berth as the final Group A match was 0-0 till the 90th minute when earned a penalty which the West Asian team converted to win the game under dramatic circumstances.

India needed just a draw to qualify for the Round of 16 but the defeat meant that it finished at the bottom of the four-team Group A to crash out of the tournament.

The Anglo-Cypriot took over the reigns of the team in 2015 for an initial two-year tenure. He was given one-year contract extension twice.

It was his second stint as India coach after serving as coach in 2002-05.