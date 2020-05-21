Coronavirus pandemic: Women's Bundesliga set to resume from May 29

The women's Bundesliga will resume on May 29 after the stoppage due to the pandemic, the German Association (DFB) has said following a meeting with the clubs.

"Match operations will take place under the existing hygiene concept. This set of guidelines, jointly drawn up by the DFB and DFL, include strict rules on hygiene, close testing and monitoring," DFB said in a statement on Wednesday

"This concept almost entirely replicates that used in Germany's top two tiers, and only differs in organisational nuances, such as the amount of people allowed in each zone of a ground at any one time. So medical prerequisites and protection for all involved should therefore be employed as best as possible," it added.



Women's Bundesliga will return on May 29, with the match between VfL Wolfsburg and 1. FC Koln. The season finale has been scheduled for June 28. In total, there are six matchdays still to be played.

"I am very happy that the clubs of the women's Bundesliga have expressed their unity in favour of continuing the season," said DFB president Fritz Keller.

"This is exactly what we need in the crisis. The return of the women's Bundesliga to the pitch is another important step towards a kind of normality in as well as in society. The women's Bundesliga is thus taking on a pioneering role in international women's "

Men's Bundesliga last Saturday became the first European football league to welcome footballers back into the stadiums but fans had to be content with following the action on television or OTT platforms. Other leagues in Europe are also planning to restart their respective seasons behind closed doors.