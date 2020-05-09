Coronavirus: Warner terms Aus vs NZ ODI match without spectators 'bizzare'

-
-
Australian opener David Warner on Friday said playing cricket behind closed doors is "bizarre". Australia played New Zealand in an ODI without spectators on March 13, the last international cricket match before the coronavirus suspended sport across the globe.
"It was really bizarre, we are so used to saying yes or no when we want to run but we were not required to do that. It was like playing a warm-up match. I do not know for how long you can sustain that, clapping from the crowd gives you motivation. It is bizarre, our Rugby league is starting now and they will be playing without any crowd," Warner said during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.
"It is weird watching that as well, I do not know what it will be like if we play behind closed doors. However, the government is taking all these precautions for the right reasons," the left-handed batsman added.
The 33-year-old further stated that when India tours Australia, due to the humongous supporters of the side, it looks like the hosts are playing an away game.
"When you guys come here in Australia, it looks like we are playing an away game on our own backyard," he said.
WATCH: The last international cricket match played before lockdown
Working on fitness after Sandpaper gate furthered my career: David Warner
Warner also revealed that he was working on his fitness during the suspension period has helped him in furthering his career.
Recalling the incident Warner shared his comeback plan during an Instagram live session with Indian opener Rohit Sharma.
"It was challenging, for the first three months, I did not pick up the cricket bat. I just spent the time with my family. I saw there was a tournament in Canada and I played in that. I think spending the time with my family and working on my fitness, it has really helped me. It has furthered my career probably," Warner said.
The left-handed batsman had a terrific outing in the 12th edition of the IPL as he became the most-run scorer of the tournament. He amassed 692 runs in 12 games for the SunRisers Hyderabad.
"I had the drive and passion to make a comeback for my country, everyone makes mistakes. In the 2019 IPL, I enjoyed not being the captain and playing under Williamson. I got to enjoy the game, people do not realise the pressure that comes along of being expected to perform in each match," Warner said.
The 13th edition of the IPL, which was scheduled to start from March 29, has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.