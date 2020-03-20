Covid-19: Fina postpones diving, artistic swimming Olympics qualifiers

World governing body Fina (Federation internationale de natation) has announced that the diving and artistic Olympic qualification events will be postponed to June due to concerns over the ongoing pandemic.

On Thursday, Fina -- after consulting with the International Olympic Committee and the organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games -- decided to postpone the Fina Diving World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Tokyo from April 21 to 26, and FINA Artistic Olympic Games Qualification Tournament scheduled to be held from April 30 to May 3.



In its message to all members, Fina assured that it "is doing its utmost to preserve athletes, coaches and officials' health, while being perfectly aware of the severe limitations they are enduring concerning their training and normal preparation for the Olympic Games."

Moreover, "Fina is striving to preserve the integrity of the qualification procedure, adapting it in accordance with the challenging times we are living," it added.

Fina also announced that it would push off the Fina Diving World Series from March 27-29 in London, and the Fina Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur originally set for June 5-7.

The Diving Grand Prix in Singapore, which was to be held during March 29-31, is cancelled.

Close to 10,000 people have already lost their lives across the world due to Covid-19.