Covid-19: International Boxing Hall of Fame cancels its induction ceremony

The International Hall of Fame has decided to cancel its induction ceremony scheduled for June due to Covid-19 or pandemic.

Ed Brophy, the executive director of the International Hall of Fame has clarified that this year's Hall of Fame class will be honoured at the induction ceremony in June 2021.

"By combining the celebrations of the Induction Classes of 2020 and 2021, the Hall of Fame can honor inductees with all the bells and whistles that the Hall of Fame Weekend is known for and provide each inductee with the recognition they each so richly deserve," Hall of Fame Executive Director Edward Brophy said in an official statement.

"By honoring the two classes in a one-of-a-kind Induction Weekend, the Hall of Fame will be able to put all the winning combinations together for the inductees, fans and the entire sport of boxing," he added.

The Hall of Fame class of 2020 includes boxers Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel Marquez, Shane Mosley, Frank Erne, Paddy Ryan, Barbara Buttrick, Christy Martin, Lucia Rijker; promoters Lou DiBella, Kathy Duva and Dan Goossen; and journalists Bernard Fernandez and Thomas Hauser.

