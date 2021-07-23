Covid-19: West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI postponed after a positive case

-
The second ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff, the West Indies Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.
The following decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.
The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today. They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned.
"A decision on when the match will be replayed will be made at a later date once all the test results are confirmed," an official release stated.
Earlier on Tuesday in the first ODI, Mitchell Starc's fierce bowling handed Australia a dominant win against West Indies at the Kensington Oval Barbados. The left-arm pacer took 5-48 while new-ball partner Josh Hazlewood had figures of 3-11 as the home team fell for 123, well short of their revised target of 257 for victory off 49 overs.
For West Indies, Hayden Walsh Jr finished with a career-best 5-39 off 10 overs to limit the Australian run pursuit. He returned the best figures by a West Indian leg-spinner in history, beating the 4-26 by Rajendra Dhanraj back in 1996.
