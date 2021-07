India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

India will begin its limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka on Sunday with a One Day International series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Though team coach Rahul Dravid has said that India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka may not throw up many new options for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November, it may still prove to be a platform for some youngsters to cement their places in the India team in near future. is likely to find a place in India playing 11 as an opening partner of captain The three-match ODI series is also a part of



Will Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad take the third spot? Will Suryakumar Yadav's 360-degree hitting ability be utilised, or will receive one last chance to impress?



And who is going to put on the huge gloves? Is it Sanju Samson, Rahul Dravid's disciple, or Ishan Kishan, the unpredictable Mumbai Indians player, who can actually pack a punch?

India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Parthiv Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar

Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Patthum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dhananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

Total matches played: 165

India won: 91

Sri Lanka won: 56

Tie: 0

No result: 11

Abandoned: 7

Dasun Shanaka is the Sri Lanka's tenth captain in four years, and aside from a good batsman in Dhananjaya de Silva and a dependable pacer in Dishmantha Chameera, this team lacks the quality to compete with India's Shikhar Dhawan-led side.

IND vs SL head to head in ODIs

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Standby players: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana

1st ODI Match Details:
Date: July 18, Sunday
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match timings: 3:00 pm IST
Toss: 2:30 pm IST