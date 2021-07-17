India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

-
ALSO READ
IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Krunal, Prasidh to make debut today
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
IND vs ENG 1st ODI highlights: India wins by 66 runs; Prasidh takes 4 wkts
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI playing 11: Pant replaces Iyer in India playing 11
Check India vs England 3rd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
-
India will begin its limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka on Sunday with a One Day International series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Though team coach Rahul Dravid has said that India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka may not throw up many new options for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November, it may still prove to be a platform for some youngsters to cement their places in the India team in near future. Prithvi Shaw is likely to find a place in India playing 11 as an opening partner of captain Shikhar Dhawan. The three-match ODI series is also a part of ICC cricket World Cup Super League.
All you need to know about ICC CWC SUPER LEAGUE
India vs Sri Lanka 1st DOI playing 11 prediction
Will Devdutt Padikkal or Ruturaj Gaikwad take the third spot? Will Suryakumar Yadav's 360-degree hitting ability be utilised, or will Manish Pandey receive one last chance to impress?
And who is going to put on the huge gloves? Is it Sanju Samson, Rahul Dravid's disciple, or Ishan Kishan, the unpredictable Mumbai Indians player, who can actually pack a punch?
Winning any international series is crucial, but during a series that was delayed by five days due to a COVID-19 scare in the Sri Lankan camp, expect a few different combinations to be tested out.
Check India's archery events full schedule and live telecast details here
Dasun Shanaka is the Sri Lanka's tenth captain in four years, and aside from a good batsman in Dhananjaya de Silva and a dependable pacer in Dishmantha Chameera, this team lacks the quality to compete with India's Shikhar Dhawan-led side.
IND vs SL head to head in ODIs
- Total matches played: 165
- India won: 91
- Sri Lanka won: 56
- Tie: 0
- No result: 11
- Abandoned: 7
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh
Sri Lanka squad for India series: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana
Know about India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI be played?
The IND vs SL 1st ODI will be played on July 18, Sunday.
Where will IND vs SL 1st ODI will be played?
The venue for the 1st ODI between India and Sri Lanka is R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI match?
The 1st ODI match between the Sri Lanka cricket team and the India cricket team will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs SL 1st ODI live toss take place?
The India vs Sri Lanka live toss for the 1st ODI between Shikhar Dhawan and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs SL cricket match live in Sri Lanka?
The India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with SLlish commentary.
How to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI in Sri Lanka?
The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI will be available on Sony LIV app.
Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka series for free?
Doordarshan will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series on its terrestrial network and its D2H platform.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor