David Warner shaves head to support workers fighting coronavirus pandemic

"Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I've done this. Like it or not??" Warner said in an Instagram post with a video of the dashing left-hander trimming his hair in time-lapse mode.

Due to the pandemic, Australia's death toll stands at 19, as per the Sydney Morning Herald.

Earlier, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine had said that the team's upcoming tour to Bangladesh slated to be held in June is unlikely, conceding that one doesnt need to be an "Einstein" for that amid the global crisis due to pandemic.





Australia are slated to play a two-Test series against Bangladesh beginning June 11 in Chattogram, followed by the second match starting June 19 in Dhaka. The series is part of the ICC World Test Championship and 120 points will be at stake for both the teams.

"You don't have to be Einstein to realise (the Bangladesh tour) is probably unlikely to go ahead, particularly in June. Whether it's cancelled or pushed back, we're not quite sure at the moment," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) currently has the WTC final marked down for June 2021, and Paine has suggested there could be scope to rearrange cancelled Test series before then.

"I hope they don't push it back too far for my sake, that's for sure," said Paine.

If Australia manage a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh when the series does take place, it would see the second-placed Aussies (currently on 296 points on the WTC standings) take all 120 points on offer, meaning they would overtake India (360 points) ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia at the end of the year.