Day after winning series vs SA, Stokes eyes on regaining the Ashes

-
ALSO READ
Stokes retires: Five reasons why fans will miss Big Ben in ODIs even more
With giant mall, Reliance sets sights on next gold rush: luxury goods
Keep pushing yourselves to absolute extremes: Stokes in retirement speech
India look forward to level series, Proteas aim to continue good run
Eyes on Test series vs England, Proteas set to take on Lions in warm-up
-
A day after sealing the Test series win against South Africa, England skipper Ben Stokes has set his sights on regaining the Ashes next summer and taking revenge for the 0-4 thrashing Down Under earlier this year.
England's new-found confidence stems from the fact that they have won six of the seven Tests they have played this season starting with the 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand, followed by victory in the rescheduled fifth Test against India and then the 2-1 series victory against the Proteas.
Australia have held the urn since 2017-18 but Stokes is 'excited' about England aiming to regain the Ashes next summer. However, before that, England will have to contend with the gruelling three-Test tour of Pakistan in December.
"When you know you have an Ashes coming up very soon, it's hard not to look at it, especially with how the last Ashes trip went," Stokes was quoted as saying by Daily Mail. "I am excited by the Ashes, especially with the way we are playing."
Asked about the chances of pace bowler Stuart Broad -- who had accounted for David Warner's wicket seven times for 35 runs during the 2019 Ashes -- and James Anderson being around with the side for the upcoming Ashes, Stokes replied, "You keep picking people if they keep performing. They are the two guys I turn to for something to break the game open.
"They stand up in the big moments, and if Broady (Stuart Broad) wasn't to be playing, Davey Warner might sleep a little bit easier, so we've got to take that into consideration," said Stokes.
On the upcoming tour of Pakistan, Stokes felt the pacers won't get that much purchase from the wicket they get in home conditions and players will have to be ready for the challenges.
"It's (Pakistan) a hot country, and you are not going to get anywhere near as much assistance with the ball as you do in England. You will be facing a lot more spin. That's a new challenge for us and something we are excited by."
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor