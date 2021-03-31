ATK Mohun Bagan retain head coach Antonio Habas

-
ALSO READ
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan has shown great character, says coach Habas
ISL 7: ATK Mohun Bagan coach happy to end 2020 at top of table
Habas seeks improvement in ATKMB's attack despite win over Chennaiyin
ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run
Hero ISL-7: ATK Mohun Bagan start off with 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters
-
Head coach Antonio Habas was on Wednesday signed a one-year extension of his contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.
"We are delighted to announce that coach Antonio Lopez Habas has signed a one-year contract extension with ATKMohunBagan," the club said in its announcement.
Having won two titles with ATK, the Spaniard continued his success after their merger with Mohun Bagan last season as he guided the Mariners to the ISL final in their first-ever ISL season only to lose the title to Mumbai City FC.
The green-and-maroon brigade also finished second best to the Sergio Lobera-coached Islanders in the league standings.
"I am happy that the officials have kept faith in me and on our technical staff. It will inspire us all a lot before the AFC Cup. It will boost our moral strength. Our goal now is to bring success to the club at the international level," Habas said in a statement from Madrid.
Habas has been the coach of the Kolkata team for four years in total. Under him, ATK had won the ISL in 2014 and 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor