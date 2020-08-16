M S Dhoni retires from international cricket: His 10 iconic knocks

ODI knocks: 183 against Sri Lanka in 2005
In a match completely dominated by the wicket-keepers, Dhoni overshadowed Kumar Sangakkara's unbeaten century to help India register a famous win. Sangakkara's 138* helped Sri Lanka post an imposing 298/4. However, Dhoni went a step ahead as his 145-ball unbeaten 183, consisting of 15 fours and 10 sixes, took India home with almost four overs to spare at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
ODI knocks: 148 against Pakistan in 2005
In his fourth ODI, the stylish wicket-keeper batsman, who used to sport long hair back then, announced himself on the international stage by playing an explosive 148-run knock against arch-rivals Pakistan. His 123-ball knock -- studded with 15 boundaries and four sixes -- helped India reach 356/9 in their 50 overs. Pakistan put in a brave show but they ultimately fell short by 58 runs.
ODI knocks: 91 against Sri Lanka in 2011
"Dhoni finishes off in style. A magnificent strike into the crowd! India lift the World Cup after 28 years!" These words from Ravi Shastri in the commentary box will always reverberate in the minds of billions of Indians till eternity. Though all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was the linchpin of India's success in the 2011 World Cup, it was Dhoni who rose to the occasion during the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing Sri Lanka's 275 for victory, India had the worst possible start, losing Virender Sehwag off the second ball and Sachin Tendulkar when the score was just 32. Dhoni, who was not in the best of form in the World Cup, surprised everyone by promoting himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj. But Gautam Gambhir and skipper Dhoni steadied the ship with a 109-run fourth-wicket partnership and then his unbeaten 54-run partnership with Yuvraj (21) helped India clinch a six-wicket win as Dhoni wrapped it up with a straight six off pacer Nuwan Kulasekara.
ODI knocks: 48 against Australia in 2012
Chasing Australia's 270 at Adelaide, Gautam Gambhir kept India in the hunt with a majestic 92. However, a steady bowling performance by the Aussies kept the game in the balance. And it all came down to the 13 runs required from the final over, with Clint McKay taking on the Indian skipper. Dhoni, who was until then struggling to find the middle of the bat as he crawled to 33 from 55 balls before the final over, sent the high-pressure third delivery for a monumental 112-metre long maximum, one of the biggest sixes ever hit at the venue, and then secured the win with two balls to spare. Dhoni remained not out at 48 and reminded everyone that no one in the sport can beat him when it comes to keeping cool and performing under immense pressure.
ODI knocks: 92 against South Africa in 2015
"Cometh the hour, cometh the man" this phrase fits aptly on Dhoni who against one of the best bowling attacks in the world, came to his own and emerged out as the lone warrior for Team India at Indore. He smashed an unbeaten 92 which consisted of 7 fours and 4 sixes to help India post 247/9 on a rather flat pitch. He was well supported by Ajinkya Rahane (51) and Harbhajan Singh (22), but largely it was his solo effort which helped India pose a challenging total. India defended well as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Axar Patel took three wickets each to dismiss Proteas for 225 and recorded a memorable victory.
T20Is knocks: 36 (18) vs Australia, Durban 2007
This was one of the earliest signs of Dhoni's ability to finish off the innings in the best possible manner. But Dhoni's innings and almost everything that happened in this match was overshadowed by Yuvraj Singh's scintillating knock of 70 off 30 balls. India were primed for a big score when he was dismissed in 18th over and Dhoni made the most of it, milking 21 runs off the next nine balls he faced. India won the match by 15 runs.
T20Is knocks: 45 (33) vs South Africa, Durban 2007
India were tottering at 61/4 when 20-year-old Rohit Sharma was joined in the middle by his captain. The pair bailed India out by posting 85 runs for the fifth wicket. Momentum was with India when they came out to bowl and they made the most of it. R.P. Singh picked up four wickets while Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth picked a pair each as South Africa were restricted to 116/9.
T20Is knocks: 46 (28) vs Sri Lanka, Chandigarh 2009
Sri Lanka had posted a mammoth 206/7, but India got off to a good start to the chase, thanks to Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir. The pair posted 58 in the first six overs before Gambhir was dismissed and Dhoni replaced him. Dhoni was not the highest scorer in this match with Yuvraj Singh eventually winning Man of the Match for his unbeaten 60. But the wicketkeeper-batsman held up one end as Sehwag and later Yuvraj went big guns. By the time he fell, Sri Lanka had all but lost the game.
T20Is knocks: 33 (23) vs Pakistan, Ahmedabad 2012
Pakistan had India on the ropes at 88/3 in 12 overs when Dhoni joined Yuvraj in the middle. Dhoni held up one end as Yuvraj rained sixes from the other. Their 97-run partnership off just 44 balls pushed India's total to 192/5 and Pakistan fell short by 11 runs during their chase.
T20Is knocks: 56 (36) vs England, Bengaluru 2017
This was the first T20I fifty for the former Indian captain and his highest score in the format. Here too, he held up one end as Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh decimated the England bowlers. India went on to post 202/6 and England were wiped out for 127, thanks to Yuzvendra Chahal's six-wicket haul.