MS Dhoni's contribution to sport unique, inspiring, says Sharad Pawar

NCP chief on



Saturday lauded former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's contribution to the sport.

Dhoni retired from international cricket earlier in the day.

"I have had a long association with the game of Cricket and in appointing as captain we were sure he would be one of India's most successful captains," Pawar, a former BCCI president, said.

"His contribution to cricket is unique and inspiring, and his record exemplary. My good wishes will always be with him," Pawar added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar extended best wishes to the cricketer.

"One of India's finest Wicket-keeper-Batsman & Captain, M.S. Dhoni has announced retirement from International Cricket. All the best for his future! #MSDhoni," Pawar tweeted.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajeet Tambe said the "legend" will be missed in international cricket.

"Being a master strategist, @msdhoni has wondrous reading of match situations even under immense pressure. Yet he was not only captain cool himself, he was the cause for calmness in other teammates too.

"Dhoni, a Legend, will be missed in international cricket," he tweeted.

