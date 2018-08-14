Discus thrower Baljinder and sprinter Parveen athlete flunk dope test

-
National Inter-State Championships silver-medallist discus thrower Baljinder Singh from Punjab and sprinter Parveen from Haryana have tested positive for banned substances and they have been handed provisional suspension.
Baljinder had won a discus throw silver in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati in June with an effort of 56.83m.
Parveen is also a medallist from an interstate meet with podium finish in the 200 and 400 metre events.
The positive test has come from the dope sample collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency in this Guwahati meet.
Both the athletes were not selected for the Asian Games and they were also non campers.
"Baljinder has tested positive for a banned substance and he has been put under provisional suspension. He will now decide whether to go for confirmatory B sample test or not," a source close to the athlete told PTI.
It is also learnt that a second athlete has tested positive from the sample collected from the same Guwahati meet.