Discus thrower Baljinder and sprinter Parveen athlete flunk dope test

Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

National Inter-State Championships silver-medallist discus thrower Baljinder Singh from Punjab and sprinter Parveen from Haryana have tested positive for banned substances and they have been handed provisional suspension.

Baljinder had won a discus throw silver in the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in Guwahati in June with an effort of 56.83m.

Parveen is also a medallist from an interstate meet with podium finish in the 200 and 400 metre events.

The positive test has come from the dope sample collected by the National Anti-Doping Agency in this Guwahati meet.

Both the athletes were not selected for the Asian Games and they were also non campers.

"Baljinder has tested positive for a banned substance and he has been put under provisional suspension. He will now decide whether to go for confirmatory B sample test or not," a source close to the athlete told PTI.

It is also learnt that a second athlete has tested positive from the sample collected from the same Guwahati meet.
First Published: Tue, August 14 2018. 21:20 IST

