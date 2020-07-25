Doors definitely shut for Dhoni if he doesn't do well in IPL 2020: Jones

Former Australian batsman and commentator Dean Jones feels that M.S. Dhoni's performance in the will still be vital to whether he is taken back into the Indian team or not. But the pundit went on to add that this enforced break due to COVID-19 might be beneficial for the former skipper.

"At the moment it looks like the Indian selectors are going with Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul. If Dhoni has a wonderful IPL then he's away, but if he doesn't do well in the next IPL then perhaps his door is definitely shut. But, he's left the door open. This break might be fantastic for him. He has had a really good break and if he wants to come back out of this -- trust me as you get older it gets more difficult to come back from a break," Jones told TOI.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket during India's semi-final defeat to New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. Since then, Rishabh Pant and K.L. Rahul have taken his place behind the stumps for India in limited-overs cricket and Indian head coach Ravi Shastri had said that Dhoni's chances to make it to the squad that goes to the T20 World Cup later in the year depends upon his performance in the IPL.

The IPL was however, eventually postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as was the T20 World Cup recently. Jones feels that India still lacks a consistent finished, a role that Dhoni made his own and excelled at for many years.

"He (MS Dhoni) is an absolute superstar. He is a 'great'. So, I have always felt, with the greats, to tend to let them do what they want to do, but at the moment they are leaning towards K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant. But, India' biggest problem is still a finisher. Who is your finisher? Hardik-Pandya -- yes. Just comes down to your balance -- who's hot and who's not," said Jones.

