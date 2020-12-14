Edtech startup Classplus signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

startup Classplus on Monday announced former Indian cricket captain, as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser.

In addition to his role as brand ambassador, Ganguly has also invested in Classplus in his personal capacity.

"With Sourav's association, we look forward to facilitating the shift towards online coaching, and empowering educators to mould many more leaders of tomorrow," Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder, Classplus, said in a statement.

To kick off the association, Classplus has launched a nationwide cross-platform campaign, the centrepiece of which is an ad film featuring Ganguly .

Titled 'Mrs. Banerjee', the ad, which went live on Monday, is a tribute to the tutors we all knew growing up, highlighting the tremendous impact they have had on our lives and the role they played in shaping us into successful individuals.

In the wake of a lockdown which put their earnings and livelihoods at risk, this ad reminds us of just how much we owe them.

It also showcases the benefits of adopting a remote learning model through Classplus and the platform's potential to create a new future for all the educators who want to launch their online teaching.

"I am excited to launch this campaign alongside Classplus," said Ganguly.

Classplus empowers all teachers and coaching institutes with a mobile app allowing them to build their online identity, share study material, take live classes, and grow their student base.

