Edtech startup Classplus signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

-
ALSO READ
Lord's century to BCCI prez: 'Prince of Kolkata' Ganguly's innings in pics
BCCI announces MPL Sports as official Kit sponsor for Indian cricket team
BCCI planning domestic cricket from Jan 1, group-wise bio-bubble likely for Ranji Trophy
Ganguly-Dravid partnership important for Indian cricket, says Laxman
BCCI not to punish players if they admit age fudging, otherwise 2-yr ban
-
Edtech startup Classplus on Monday announced former Indian cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser.
In addition to his role as brand ambassador, Ganguly has also invested in Classplus in his personal capacity.
"With Sourav's association, we look forward to facilitating the shift towards online coaching, and empowering educators to mould many more leaders of tomorrow," Mukul Rustagi, Co-Founder, Classplus, said in a statement.
To kick off the association, Classplus has launched a nationwide cross-platform campaign, the centrepiece of which is an ad film featuring Ganguly .
Titled 'Mrs. Banerjee', the ad, which went live on Monday, is a tribute to the tutors we all knew growing up, highlighting the tremendous impact they have had on our lives and the role they played in shaping us into successful individuals.
In the wake of a lockdown which put their earnings and livelihoods at risk, this ad reminds us of just how much we owe them.
It also showcases the benefits of adopting a remote learning model through Classplus and the platform's potential to create a new future for all the educators who want to launch their online teaching.
"I am excited to launch this campaign alongside Classplus," said Ganguly.
Classplus empowers all teachers and coaching institutes with a mobile app allowing them to build their online identity, share study material, take live classes, and grow their student base.
--IANS
bu/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor