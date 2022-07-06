ENG VS IND: Rohit joins Men in Blue ahead of first T20I at Southampton

-
ALSO READ
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Preview: Pollard's men must fight in the do or die game
IND vs WI 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs WI 1st T20I Preview: With changed unit, Pollard aims Windies rebound
IND vs WI 1st T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
-
Indian opener Rohit Sharma has joined Team India ahead of their first T20I game against England, which will take place in Southampton on Thursday.
The batter was seen sweating it out in nets.
The Indian skipper was supposed to play the fifth and final rescheduled Test match here at the Edgbaston cricket stadium in Birmingham starting July 1 but could not do so after testing positive for COVID-19 just days before the match.
Rohit Sharma, who was playing in India's ongoing four-day warm-up game against Leicestershire, had gone into quarantine after the report. The 35-year-old was out of isolation after having tested negative for COVID-19.
Rohit is all set to play the first T20I International in Southampton on July 7 but the likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja will be available from the second T20I onwards.
The series will serve as an important platform for the star batter after he had a sub-par Indian Premier League 2022 with Mumbai Indians, in which he could only score 268 runs in 14 games at a sub-par average of 19.14. He could not manage even a single half-century in the tournament, with the best score of 48.
The T20I series between India and England will consist of three T20Is and will start from Thursday onwards.
India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor