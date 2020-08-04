ENG vs IRE 3rd ODI: Ireland wins toss and elects to bowl at Southampton

-
Ireland won the toss and chose to bowl first against England in the third One-Day International at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.
Ireland batted first in the two previous ODIs on the same ground and failed to make big enough totals. England won the series.
The third and last ODI is still meaningful in that Ireland has yet to beat England in England, and can pick up World Cup Super League points.
England showed its seriousness by making only one change, with bowling allrounder Tom Curran back for the injured Reece Topley.
Ireland also made one change, with allrounder Mark Adair in for Simi Singh.
Here are the playing of both the teams:
England playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.
Ireland playing 11: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little.