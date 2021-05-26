England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Edgbaston to allow 18K fans on 1st 3 days

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
IND vs ENG 2021 full schedule, venue, squad, live telecast, head to head
England vs New Zealand Tests: Check schedule, timings, streaming details
Check SA vs ENG 3rd T20I playing 11, match time, live streaming details
IND vs ENG 3rd Test: WTC is like 'World Cup' for me, says Ishant Sharma
-
The second Test between England and New Zealand at Edgbaston will witness 18,000 fans on each of first three days giving hopes of presence of sizeable crowd at World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand that immediately follows it.
The Edgbaston Test is being termed as pilot event by United Kingdom government.
"Edgbaston's LV=Insurance Test match named as pilot event. We will be able to host around 18,000 spectators each day. Ticket holders will be contacted via email regarding the next steps," wrote Edgbaston cricket ground administration on its twitter handle on Wednesday afternoon.
The 18,000 fans comprises 70 percent of ground capacity.
Spectators, wishing to see the game, will be contacted through email and asked to follow the next few steps.
There have already been talks of having 4,000 spectators for WTC final in Southampton that begins four days after the June 10-14 Edgbaston Test is scheduled to end.
The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's, due to run from June 2 to 6 will be attended by 25 percent crowd capacity.
"The UK Government's roadmap for easing of Covid-related restrictions in England means that the Test match between England v New Zealand on 2-6 June will be limited to a reduced ground capacity of 25%. If you have purchased a ticket to this match, you will automatically receive a refund," said a statement from Lord's cricket ground administration.
--IANS
kh/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor